JOHANNESBURG - Botswana will auction licences on Friday to hunt a total of 70 elephants in seven districts, the first such hunting to take place since President Mokgweetsi Masisi lifted a five-year ban on big game hunting last May.
Africa’s overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent’s elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s.
Botswanan officials say hunting is necessary to ease conflict between animals and humans, especially farmers who have seen their crops and infrastructure destroyed by elephants roaming outside their feeding zones.