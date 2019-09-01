Karabo Gare, acting minister of investment, trade and industry. Photo: File.



INTERNATIONAL -Botswanan authorities have encouraged the country's small, medium and micro entrepreneurs (SMMEs) to use the Botswana Consumer Fair being held here to network and market their products.

The week-long event, which kicked off on Monday in the capital city of Gaborone, is a platform for visitors, local and international exhibitors to interact.





Officially opening the fair, Karabo Gare, acting minister of investment, trade and industry, said the SMMEs should use such opportunities to network and ensure that their products find shelf space in major retail stores.





The SMMEs are viewed by the Botswanan government as a catalyst to achieve economic growth and development, poverty reduction and economic diversification.





Prioritizing the SMMEs as an engine of economic growth will propel the economy towards a high-income status as envisioned in the national Vision 2036, Gare noted.





Gare said the trade ministry continues to prioritize the promotion of growth of the industry through forming sector clusters and value chains.





The consumer fair this week, now in its 14th year, has attracted 510 exhibitors from Southern Africa nations and beyond.





XINHUA