INTERNATIONAL –Botswana Exporters and Manufacturers Association (BEMA) has announced that it plans to take part in the second China International Import Expo.





"BEMA will be tagging along several companies within its membership base, for them to exhibit their products and help them learn more about product positioning for the Chinese market, learn about the wide arrays of China's specific market requirements, among other things," said Mmantlhau Sankoloba, BEMA Chief Executive Officer, on Tuesday in the capital Gaborone.





She said through the expo, BEMA aims to establish new contacts and help members create business relations and find possible customers for their products.





"Through the expo we aim to have companies that will be exporting to China in the near future and of course fulfill our national mandate of becoming an export-led economy," said Sankoloba.





Sankoloba emphasized that the participation is premised on identifying key sectors which manufacturers in Botswana can tap into as well as create networks.





XINHUA

Slated for November in Shanghai, the event is expected to attract more than 3000 foreign companies from about 150 countries and regions.