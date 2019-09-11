SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town – 5 September, 2019- Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi told delegates at the World Economic Forum on Africa that his country would embrace the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).



INTERNATIONAL - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Tuesday that his ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) pledged to create more jobs for the youth in next five years.

He made the remarks while the BDP released an election manifesto in its latest weekly bulletin unpacking the party's policy proposal in 15 main sectors.





Creating jobs for the real future of the southern African country is important to the BDP and his pursuit of the re-election, said Masisi. "The overall vision is to create a future of equal opportunities for the youth."





Masisi last week set Oct. 23 as the date for parliamentary and local elections. The poll will elect 57 national assembly and 490 local government representatives, said the country's Independent Electoral Commission spokesman.





The leader of the political party that wins most seats in parliament will become president of the country. The BDP planned to facilitate a sustainable job market via encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as nurturing small business.





If elected, the party will also initiate a Graduate Development Program for young people to make full use of their knowledge and skills.





XINHUA