The “Pac” token will be listed on Singapore’s Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX) and counts Pacquiao and ex-Liverpool and England soccer star Michael Owen as private investors, along with Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.





It is the world’s first celebrity cyrptocurrency. Tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki, Owen and singer Jason Derulo also plan to launch their own crypto tokens with GCOX.





“We are not here to raise a lot of money but to build an ecosystem,” GCOX Founder and CEO Jeffrey Lin told Reuters.





At Sunday’s concert, Pacquiao sang songs from his own album which has sold thousands of copies and covers popular love songs.





“Pacquiao is idolised by many. People will be encouraged to check this innovation,” Aaron Baetiong, 38, who attended the concert, said of the “Pac” tokens.





REUTERS