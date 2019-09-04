BRICS is a grouping of major emerging economies encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



INTERNATIONAL - BRICS countries are stepping up technology transfer and transformation, according to a conference held on Tuesday by the BRICS Technology Transfer Center in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Technological innovation and transfer experts from BRICS and south and southeast Asian countries as well as scholars of key fields including bio-medicine, clean energy, modern agriculture and digital economy attended the conference.





Representatives from enterprises, universities and research institutes in 11 countries and regions including the BRICS members held discussions on seeking closer international technology cooperation.





A display and trading system for international technology transfer was launched on the same day.





A high-end forum will also be held during the conference. Eighteen percent of global GDP and 17 percent of R&D spendings come from BRICS countries, which account for 42 percent of the world's population, said Yao Weike, president of the China Association for International Science and Technology Cooperation.





The BRICS Technology Transfer Centre was set up in Kunming in 2018 to promote the industrial transformation of advanced innovations.





XINHUA