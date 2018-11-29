

INTERNATIONAL - British development finance agency CDC Group plans to invest up to $4.5 billion across Africa over the next four years to boost ties with the continent, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday, as the country prepares to leave the European Union.

With Britain set to leave the world’s biggest trading bloc in March, government officials have been touring Africa, hoping to bolster ties with main economies such as Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.





Nick O’Donohoe said CDC, which has invested nearly $400 million in Nigeria, had committed $25 million to a local private equity firm, Synergy, to support small and medium sized companies in Africa’s most populous nation.





CDC also provided a $100 million loan to Nigerian fertiliser company Indorama. O’Donohoe said the agency would like to invest more in infrastructure, power, manufacturing and agriculture.





“We are opening a new office to help originate more transactions in Nigeria,” O’Donohoe said.



