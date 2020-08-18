Britain's M&S to shed 7000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector

INTERNATIONAL - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Tuesday it plans to cut a further 7,000 jobs, dealing the latest blow to the country’s beleaguered retail sector from the Covid-19 crisis.

M&S said that last month it would shed 950 jobs as part of a store management revamp. Its latest round of redundancies will impact its central support centre, regional management and United Kingdom stores over the next three months.

The cuts add to thousands already announced by other major British retailers, including Boots, John Lewis, Dixons Carphone and WH Smith.

M&S said that it expected a significant proportion of the latest cuts would be through voluntary departures and early retirement.

“These proposals are an important step in becoming a leaner, faster business set up to serve changing customer needs and we are committed to supporting colleagues through this time,” said Chief Executive Steve Rowe.