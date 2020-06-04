British Airways boss says burning through cash, urges unions to engage

INTERNATIONAL - The boss of British Airways said its parent company IAG was burning through 178 million pounds ($223 million) a week and could not guarantee its survival, prompting him to urge unions to engage over 12000 job cuts.

British Airways came under heavy attack from lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday, who accused it of taking advantage of a government scheme to protect jobs while at the same time announcing plans to cut its workforce by 28%.

Planes were grounded in March due to coronavirus restrictions, forcing many airlines to cut thousands of staff as they struggle without revenues. Airlines serving Britain now face an additional threat from a 14-day quarantine rule.

In an internal letter to staff seen by Reuters, Alex Cruz, the chief executive of British Airways said the job losses were necessary as IAG’s cash reserves would not last forever and the future was one of more competition for fewer customers.

BA also wants to change terms and conditions for its remaining workers to give it more flexibility by, for example, making all crew fly both short and long-haul.