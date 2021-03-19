British Airways considers selling its headquarters after homeworking switch

INTERNATIONAL - British Airways said it was considering selling its headquarters building because of a switch to homeworking during the pandemic means it may no longer need so much office space.

The potential sale of the building, first reported by the Financial Times, could boost the airline's finances which have been hammered by Covid-19. The building was completed in 1998 at a cost of 200 million pounds (R4.09 billion).

The shift to homeworking over the last year has already prompted some of Britain's biggest companies to make changes to their office footprints. Banking giant Lloyds said it would cut office space by 20 percent within three years, with HSBC aiming for a 40 percent reduction.

The BA complex, Waterside, is near Heathrow Airport, west of London, and is also the headquarters of British Airways parent company, IAG.

British Airways said in a statement that many employees enjoyed working from home and its future policy would likely be a flexible mix of home and office working.