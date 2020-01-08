INTERNATIONAL – British lawmakers are expected later on Thursday to approve legislation which will allow the country to leave the European Union on January 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of wrangling over the terms of the unprecedented divorce.
At around 1700 GMT, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will turn the page on one of Britain’s deepest political crises in decades when parliament’s lower house votes to approve legislation that will implement an exit deal agreed with the EU last year.
“Securing the passage of the legislation in the Commons will be a significant positive step,” Johnson’s spokesman said.
The legislation will then head to parliament’s upper chamber and is expected to become law in the coming weeks, leaving enough time to allow Britain to leave on January 31 with a deal to minimize economic disruption.
In recent years, financial markets have been captivated by the twists and turns of Britain’s Brexit drama, characterised by acrimonious negotiations in Brussels, knife-edge votes in parliament and heavy defeats for unstable governments.