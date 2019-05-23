In this May 21, 2019, photo, Huwaei's new products are on display during a news conference in Tokyo.BT Group Plc won’t offer phones from Huawei Technologies Co. when it starts Britain’s first 5G mobile network next week. (Ren Onuma/Kyodo News via AP)

INTERNATIONAL - BT Group Plc won’t offer phones from Huawei Technologies Co. when it starts Britain’s first 5G mobile network next week, joining a growing list of wireless operators ditching the Chinese company’s handsets after the U.S. blocked it from critical suppliers.



BT decided not to include Huawei phones in its 5G launch because of uncertainty over whether they could use Android software developed by U.S. tech giant Alphabet Inc., a spokesman for the carrier said.





It will still rely heavily on Huawei, the world’s largest provider of networking gear and No. 2 smartphone vendor, as it’s supplying much of the infrastructure for the new network, alongside Finnish equipment vendor Nokia Oyj.





President Donald Trump’s move last week to put Huawei on an export blacklist threatens to cut it off from the U.S. software and semiconductors it needs to make its products. Phone companies around the world are in turn grappling with uncertainty over how they’ll access Huawei gear in the months and years to come.



