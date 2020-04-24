Burberry to maintain employee pay through coronavirus crisis

INTERNATIONAL - British luxury brand Burberry will continue to pay its employees who are unable to fulfil their roles because of store or site closures during the coronavirus crisis and will not rely on government help, it said on Friday.

The group, which warned last month its fourth quarter sales would be 30 percent lower due to the pandemic, said it was continuing to look hard at its cost base, reducing spend on non-essential areas.

While many UK companies have utilised the government’s furlough scheme, which sees employees paid 80 percent of their salary, Burberry said it would not rely on government support for jobs in the UK where more than a third of its workers are based.

All of Burberry’s UK stores are closed as part of the country’s lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

Shares in Burberry were down 2.6 percent at 0705 GMT, extending 2020 losses to 41 percent.