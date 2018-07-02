An empty bus lane is seen during a 24-hour national strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina





Brazil’s fifth-largest city received the award from the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, a New York-based think tank, for making it safer to walk, drive and ride bikes in a time of budget constraints.





“Fortaleza has taken the right approach to transport, which is one that moves away from private cars to one that prioritises and integrates pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users,” said the institute’s Michael Kodransky in a statement.





INTERNATIONAL - Brazil's coastal city Fortaleza won an international award on Thursday for cutting traffic deaths and making major investments in bus and cycle lanes, despite a biting recession.