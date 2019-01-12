A model walks the runway at the Calvin Klein spring 2019 runway show during New York Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)



INTERNATIONAL – The well-known apparel maker Calvin Klein will close its flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York City this spring.

The brand, a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH, said in a statement that the 654 Madison Avenue store will be closed as a result of Calvin Klein's ongoing assessment of its omnichannel strategy.





The company is evaluating options for future retail locations, and will also be unveiling new consumer experiences both online and offline.





According to the statement, the brand's leadership team has adopted a digital-first approach and would begin to reorganize its North American division, combining operations in sportswear and jeans.





"These strategic initiatives will enable us to run a more modern, dynamic and effective business, as well as allow us to reinvest in the brand," said Steve Shiffman, chief executive officer of Calvin Klein, in the statement.





Talking about the reason behind its strategic changes, Shiffman said the apparel industry is witnessing a historic transformation in consumer behaviour which presents a significant growth opportunity.





He said the company looks to grow the brand to 12 billion U.S. dollars in global retail sales over the next few years.





"Now more than ever, we must double down on meeting consumer demands by creating culturally relevant products and experiences that engage communities by pushing fashion and culture forward," Shiffman added.





Shares of PVH Corp. rose 5.11 percent to close at 104 dollars apiece on Thursday. The announcement came after a batch of stores closed their flagship stores on the prestigious Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue shopping area in New York City.



