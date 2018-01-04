FILE - In this April 15, 2017, file photo marijuana plants are displayed for sale at the ShowGrow dispensary, a medical marijuana provider downtown Los Angeles. California on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, becomes the nation's largest state to offer legal recreational marijuana sales. In general, the state will treat cannabis like alcohol, allowing people 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of pot and grow six marijuana plants at home. Voters approved legalization in 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)





Cannabis cultivation in Australia is relatively small, as recreational use remains illegal. But domestic medicinal use, legalised last year, and exports will boost production.





“Our goal is to give farmers and producers the best shot at being the world’s number one exporter of medicinal cannabis,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said.





- REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - Australia said yesterday that it planned to become the fourth country in the world to legalise medicinal marijuana exports in a bid to score a piece of the estimated $55billion (R681.5bn) global market.