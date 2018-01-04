JOHANNESBURG - Australia said yesterday that it planned to become the fourth country in the world to legalise medicinal marijuana exports in a bid to score a piece of the estimated $55billion (R681.5bn) global market.
Cannabis cultivation in Australia is relatively small, as recreational use remains illegal. But domestic medicinal use, legalised last year, and exports will boost production.
“Our goal is to give farmers and producers the best shot at being the world’s number one exporter of medicinal cannabis,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said.
- REUTERS