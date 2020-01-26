“Ultimately to take Hong Kong out of the economic difficulties requires first of all stability,” she told Bloomberg Television. “Secondly it’s an early restoration of law and order, and thirdly it’s continued government investment in important sectors – for example, innovation and technology.”





Not everyone was buying what Lam was selling. Yuan Ding, vice president of China Europe International Business School and a Davos delegate, said it was unclear what power Lam had to make critical decisions that could end the unrest that began last June.





“The effort made by Carrie Lam and the Hong Kong delegates here to assure the international business community will not work -- they are merely putting on a show,” he said. “Foreign investors also don’t buy this.”





Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of Hong Kong Monday, citing the “absence of an effective response by Hong Kong’s executive and legislative branches of government.” The Hong Kong government rejected that assessment, saying the downgrade ignored the city’s strong fundamentals. A lower rating could give lead to higher business and government borrowing costs, and follows a similar downgrade by Fitch Ratings.





Rumors have persisted for months that Beijing may replace Lam, whose approval rating is hovering near a record low of 14%, according to a Hong Kong Public Opinion Program survey. Lam told Bloomberg she would do her “utmost to stay in this position to help arrest the current situation.”





Chinese President Xi Jinping has so far maintained his support for Lam, despite Beijing replacing its main representative in Hong Kong with an official who quickly called for enacting controversial national security legislation.





“When it comes to modern communications, whatever your product - a mobile, a dishwasher, a city and its governance –- the claims you’re making about it have to be able to withstand scrutiny,” said Marc Sparrow, general manager of Hoffman Agency, a global public relations firm, in Hong Kong. “It’s open to question whether Carrie Lam’s Davos comments pass this test.”





