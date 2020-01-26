INTERNATIONAL - Carrie Lam hosted 200 business and political leaders for dim sum and cocktails at a Swiss ski resort Thursday to reassure them that Hong Kong’s future is bright. It was a tough sell.
The city’s leader told the crowd gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Hong Kong was still open for business, despite paralyzing protests and an economy in recession. She also said that officials back home were working to contain the coronavirus that’s killed more than two dozen people in China and infected hundreds of others. Hong Kong has identified two cases.
In a room decorated with gold candles and red Chinese lanterns for Lunar New Year, Lam said her government “will safeguard Hong Kong’s fundamentals, including the rule of law.” She was also “fully confident of the city’s future,” according to a readout from her office.