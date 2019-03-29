Cell C was last night recognised for its CellCgirl website at the coveted 11th IAB Bookmark Awards. Photo: Supplied



DURBAN - Cell C was last night recognised for its CellCgirl website at the coveted 11th IAB Bookmark Awards.

CellCgirl walked away with a silver pixel in the competitive and sought after Brand, Retail and Commercial category that included all websites, either desktop or responsive, for any commercial purpose.





Nominees were judged on site design and user experience, creative excellence, evidence of meaningful change, new features and meeting of business goals and results.





"We are honoured and proud to be acknowledged in this way. CellCgirl was only launched in September 2018 and we are very pleased that our efforts have been recognised in such a short period of time," said Cell C Managing Executive CSI, Suzette van der Merwe.





CellCgirl was developed to complement the reach of Cell C’s lauded Take a Girl Child to Work Day® with the mission to extend it to more than a day a year via a digital support portal.





It connects young women aged between 14 and 24 and help them access educational resources as well as economic and employment opportunities. It consists of a self-service website and is driven by social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.





"Statistically girls are more vulnerable to challenging circumstances that can be a barrier to their successful navigation through school and the working world. We wanted to develop a holistic support system they could easily access, 365 days a year. Our overall mission is to journey with them through the turbulent teen years, motivate them to believe in themselves, equip them to make healthy choices, complete matric and enroll at a tertiary institute and enter the working environment. CellCgirl also responds to questions and provide online, confidential advice and is zero-rated for Cell C customers," said van der Merwe:





The portal was developed by digital marketing agency, Arc Interactive.





“It’s been an honour for our agency to work on CellCgirl. We always knew the magnitude of the project and the positive impact it would have on the lives of young South African women," said Luke Goller, Managing Partner of Arc Interactive.





He added, "We’re glad to see CellCgirl get recognition for the work its doing. The platform’s numbers are indicative of the brand’s resonance with its audience and overall positive reception".





CellCgirl was shortlisted in two award categories namely Brand, Commercial and Retail Websites and Public Service and NPO Platforms.





The IAB Bookmark Awards is known for rewarding excellence in digital, and recognising the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix. It sets the benchmark for tech, digital and leading edge innovation.



