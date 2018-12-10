People walk past a Huawei retail shop in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. China on Thursday demanded Canada release a Huawei Technologies executive who was arrested in a case that adds to technology tensions with Washington and threatens to complicate trade talks. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

INTERNATIONAL – China’s foreign ministry on Monday said it had never heard of any country having a security problem with Huawei Technologies, after a top executive of the telecoms giant was arrested in Canada. Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is fighting to be released on bail after she was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver at the request of the United States.

Meng argued that she should be released on bail while awaiting an extradition hearing, citing fears for her health while incarcerated in Canada along with other factors, court documents have shown.

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet companies and has been the target of deepening U.S. security concerns over its ties to the Chinese government. The US has pressured European countries and other allies to limit use of its technology, warning they could be opening themselves up to surveillance and theft of information.

Reuters