Namibia's Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila File picture: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP



INTERNATIONAL – Several Chinese road construction firms together with their Namibia partners in a show of solidarity supported the government's call for contribution toward the country's drought relief program.

Contractors and consultants on the various Roads Authority (RA) construction projects donated a combined amount of around 345,000 Namibia dollars (about $24,000) and handed it over to Namibia's Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila at an event, Wednesday.





At the hand over RA CEO Conrad Lutombi emphasized that the contribution made by the road construction sector were intended to help meet the government's efforts in the difficult times, both economically and environmentally.





Receiving the donation, the Prime Minister thanked the road construction sector for their generous donation in support of national efforts.





"The government very much appreciates this contribution from the industry for this noble cause," she said, stressed that most of the industries are going through economic turmoil.





According to Lutombi in June this year, the RA together with the Road Fund Administration donated a combined amount of around $820,000 toward the drought relief program.





XINHUA