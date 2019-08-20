FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover



INTERNATIONAL – China Telecom, one of China's top three telecom operators, teamed up with its supply chain partners on Monday to push ahead with applications of 5G technology in the fields of ultra high definition videos, cloud gaming and VR videos.

To better promote commercial applications of 5G, the company will seize opportunities in the 5G industry and speed up deployment in the field, said Wang Guoquan, executive vice president of China Telecom.





In the future, the company has also decided to open its networks, distribution channels and AI platforms for its business customers and partners and jointly explore new businesses, application scenarios and new models in 5G, Wang said.





The company also decided to strengthen cooperation with the global information and communications technology solutions provider Huawei, the VR product and technology company PICO, and China's three biggest video service providers iQiyi, Tencent video and Youku on platforms, terminals and content.





XINHUA