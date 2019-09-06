Photo: File.



INTERNATIONAL –China plans to roll out environmental-friendly agrochemicals into the Kenyan market, an official said on Thursday. Dong Qingli, with China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), told a regional agricultural forum in Nairobi that China has developed new solutions that can effectively tackle local pests that will boost food security in the country.

"The objective is to increase the yield of crops in order to promote Kenya's local agricultural sector," said Dong at the fifth China International AgroChemical and Crop Protection Exhibition CAC Africa Summit in Nairobi.





The two-day event was organized by CCPIT Sub-Council of Chemical Industry (CCPIT CHEM) in association with Kenya's Egerton University and brought together pesticide management authorities and associations from Kenya, China, Tanzania and Ethiopia.





Some 26 exhibitors from China, India and Kenya engaged in the pesticide, fertilizer and logistics sector are attending the conference.





Dong said that China is rapidly adopting cleaner production and intelligent manufacturing that will result in the sustainable development of high-quality, green and efficient agrochemicals for Kenyan and the African agriculture sector.





She said that as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the intensified Sino-Africa cooperation, Chinese agrochemical producers are seeking to enhance the growth of the agriculture sector in the continent.





Dong noted that Kenya remains a key partner of China because it's a gateway to East Africa along the Belt and Road Initiative.





Dong revealed that China is a leading pesticide manufacturer in the world and currently and exports to over 170 countries and regions and will result in great synergy between the agrochemical industries in China and Africa.





XINHUA