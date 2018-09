Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech titled "Keeping Abreast of the Trend of the Times to Achieve Common Development" at the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg. Picture: Wang Ye/Xinhua

JOHANNESBURG - China has agreed to write off a portion of Sudan’s debt that was incurred through 2015, says Chinese ambassador to the country Li Lianhe.

Addressing the media in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Thursday, the envoy said this deal was reached as part of recent cooperation agreements signed between the two countries, the Sudan Tribune reported.

- African News Agency (ANA)