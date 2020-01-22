INTERNATIONAL - Malaysia is unlikely to suffer any loss in its palm oil business from China, despite Beijing pledging to boost soybean purchases from the U.S. amid the trade war, according to the Southeast Asian nation’s trade chief.
“I don’t think so,” Malaysia’s Minister of International Trade and Industry Darell Leiking said Wednesday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Haslinda Amin at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when asked about the impact on its critical palm oil exports.
“China and Malaysia have had a long relationship,” and Kuala Lumpur has offered diplomatic and economic help to Beijing amid “challenges” with the U.S., he said. “The Chinese have continued to be a good friend.”