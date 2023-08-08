China’s cyberspace regulator recommends further restrictions for child screen time

As the second-largest country by population, China and its domestic market continues to be important for the entertainment industry. However, foreign and domestic companies are subject to the whims of the Chinese state, which has been tightening its regulatory grip on online entertainment over the past five years. Despite a slight ease in restrictions early in 2023, new proposals from China’s cyberspace regulator recommend further limiting children’s screen time. In November 2019, China imposed a curfew on online gaming for minors, banning gamers under 18 from playing online between 10pm and 8am. Additional restrictions were set on gaming time, limiting users to 90 minutes on weekdays and three hours on weekends and holidays.

By 2021, the crackdown escalated, leading to a sharp decline in the gaming industry. Between August 2021 and March 2022, no gaming titles were approved, halving the market value of giants like Tencent and NetEase and shrinking the gaming market for the first time. The rules were aimed at curbing gaming addiction among youth and removing content considered inappropriate by the government. In January 2023, a sign of a regulatory thaw emerged as China’s video games regulator granted the first gaming licences in 2023. The market responded positively, with shares of Tencent and NetEase rising. Analysts predicted approvals for 800 to 900 games in 2023, signifying a more favourable environment. In a move that inspired hope for foreign developers, Chinese regulators approved 44 foreign games in December 2022, the first green light in 18 months.

In a return to tighter controls, China’s cyberspace regulator recommended limiting smartphone usage for children under 18 in August 2023. The proposed law would set varying daily screen time limits based on age, with those under eight receiving just eight minutes a day. This comes four years after the original gaming restrictions and includes a proposed ban on internet access from 10pm to 6am The new proposals impacted the technology shares market, with firms like Alibaba and video-sharing site Bilibili experiencing losses. Similar restrictions are also in place for social media, where screen time for minors is controlled and the content presented to them must also follow state directives. Despite the sheer size of its consumer base, the Chinese state’s increased regulation has seen the US now retake its spot as the largest video game market. Baldur’s Gate makes a successful return after 23 years

Baldur's Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, brings the Dungeons & Dragons experience to life, marking a significant advancement from previous RPGs. The rich world, engaging story, and voice-acted characters (even animals) elevate the experience. Though the game’s writing and art are praised, it’s not without some issues. A few bugs and visual glitches have appeared but aren’t game-breaking, and two large patches have addressed some concerns. Combat has improved since the Early Access version but struggles from its faithful adaptation to D&D's 5th Edition, making spell management overwhelming. Death lacks consequences due to easy resurrection, and progression feels slow with only 12 levels available out of 20, rendering levelling up a rather slow process. Nevertheless, the game’s art and music shine, bringing the Forgotten Realms to life with a realistic, but grounded high-fantasy style. The character creator offers abundant customisation options that can keep players engaged for hours. Despite minor flaws and a combat system that may not resonate with everyone, Baldur's Gate 3 successfully recaptures the magic of old-school CRPGs, making it the closest anyone has come to replicating a well-funded and visually stunning experience like Dragon Age: Origins. Overall, it's a commendable instalment in the franchise that many players will likely love.