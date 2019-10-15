FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, a man uses his smartphone outside of a shop selling Huawei products at a shopping mall in Beijing. The New York Times reports the Trump administration plans to issue licenses to U.S. companies to supply “non-sensitive goods” to Chinese tech giant Huawei in a move that might help to cool tensions ahead of trade talks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

INTERNATIONAL - China’s Huawei Technologies is ready to enter into a “no backdoor” agreement with India to allay security concerns, the telecom group’s local head said on Monday, as the giant South Asian country prepares to launch next generation 5G networks.

India, the world’s second-biggest wireless market by users, will hold an airwaves auction for 5G services before March, according to the country’s Telecoms Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.





It has yet to begin 5G trials and has not taken a decision on allowing or banning Huawei from the test runs amid a U.S.-led push to shut out the Chinese tech and telecoms group, saying its gear contained “back doors” that would enable China to spy on other countries. Beijing denies such a plan.





Huawei, which has a 28% global share of the telecoms equipment market, is closely engaging with India to clarify its stand on 5G solutions, network security and Chinese intelligence laws, Jay Chen, the CEO of its India unit, told Reuters in an interview on Monday on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress.





“From the very beginning, I have confidence that Indian industry, the India market will welcome Huawei because I have contributed a lot with my unique value,” Chen said. “I am ready to sign (a no-backdoor agreement).”