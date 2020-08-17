China's JD.com posts upbeat results as online orders surge

INTERNATIONAL - China’s JD.com beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Monday, as the firm benefited from a shift in shopping habits of domestic consumers who have largely moved to online ever since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US-listed shares of the e-commerce company rose 5 p in trading before the bell.

The results coincide with growing tensions between Beijing and Washington. Several Chinese companies are putting off plans for US listings amid tensions between the world’s top two economies, while those listed in New York are seeking to return to exchanges closer to home. In June, JD raised about $3.87 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing.

JD executives did not offer any comments on US-China tensions on a conference call with analysts on Monday.

China, which has under a thousand active Covid-19 cases currently, has largely emerged out of lockdowns but demand is still picking up in many sectors.