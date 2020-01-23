INTERNATIONAL - Dining with dozens of extended family members at popular local restaurants is a tradition for China’s 1.4 billion people during the Lunar New Year holiday. But this time, celebrations are likely to look very different.
The deadly coronavirus in China that’s killed 17 people and infected hundreds so far is conjuring up memories of the SARS epidemic that gripped the country in 2003.
This will lead people to avoid going out into crowded areas including restaurants, where diners typically consume more food than they would at home, according to Shanghai JC Intelligence Co., an agricultural consultancy.