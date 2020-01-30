Health concerns aside, the reaction in South Korea and Japan to the virus reflects longstanding friction with China, as well as resentment over its growing influence in the region. That’s even as an influx of visitors from China has boosted neighboring economies, including South Korea, where tourists surged by a quarter to more than 5.5 million through November from the previous year.





Signs of insensitivity aren’t limited to Asia. French regional newspaper Courrier Picard sparked outrage with its headline “Yellow Alert” on a front-page story about the coronavirus. The paper apologized to readers who took to Twitter to condemn the allusion to “Yellow Peril,” a xenophobic term referring to the peoples of East Asia that dates to the 19th century.





In Denmark, the Chinese Embassy called on the country’s Jyllands-Posten newspaper to apologize for an editorial cartoon that depicts China’s flag with virus symbols instead of stars on a red background.





“We feel angry and we feel sad because it’s a kind of insult to our people and to our flag,” John Liu, Secretary General at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Denmark, said in a television interview.





The paper declined to apologize, citing Denmark’s tradition of freedom of speech.





Those of Chinese descent, but not from China, have also been met with harsh reactions. In Sri Lanka, a group of tourists from Singapore -- a Southeast Asian country where the majority of people are of Chinese descent -- were barred from climbing local attraction Ella Rock because of their appearance, according to Tucker Chang, 66, one of the tourists. No one in the group had a history of recent travel to China.





Student Visits





In France, the ministry of foreign affairs advised schools and universities to postpone student exchanges with China. At least one high school in Paris withdrew invitations to a group of students set to arrive this week.





In Canada, parents in communities north of Toronto started a petition urging schools to force students who recently returned from China to stay home for at least 17 days to avoid any chance of spreading the disease. The petition has garnered almost 10,000 signatures in the area, which has large ethnic-Chinese and Asian populations.





In response, York school board chair Juanita Nathan and education director Louise Sirisko have written to parents advising them that such requests run the risk of “demonstrating bias and racism,” even when made in the name of safety.





“What we’re really trying to get at is to [make sure] this situation is not giving rise to any inadvertent racism,” Nathan told CBC Radio’s Metro Morning. “I think the parents may be overly cautious and very anxious.”





Asians have taken to social media to register their hurt and outrage. Over the past two days, the hashtag #jenesuispasunvirus -- “I am not a virus” in French -- trended on Twitter as thousands of ethnically Asian internet users spoke out against the surge in discrimination.





BLOOMBERG