INTERNATIONAL - In the next 30 years, cities around the world will face dramatically higher risks from extreme heat, coastal flooding, power blackouts, and food and water shortages unless climate-changing emissions are curbed, urban researchers warned.





Currently more than 200 million people in 350 cities face average daily peak temperatures of at least 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) for three months a year, according to a study by C40 Cities, a network of cities pushing climate action.





But by 2050, more than 1.6 billion people in 970 cities will face those conditions, researchers predicted.





The number of people in poverty and battling brutal heat - usually without air conditioning - will rise tenfold, they said.





“This is a wake-up call,” said Kevin Austin, deputy executive director of C40 Cities, at a meeting in Cape Town this week on adapting to climate change.





Water rushes through Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Flash flooding and water rescues are being reported in Maryland as heavy rain soaks much of the state. (Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

“The magnitude of people affected by heat will be (much) greater than today if we continue to increase greenhouse gases at this rate.”





With experts at the meeting predicting extreme weather such as heavy rainfall and flooding could trigger everything from disease outbreaks to road failures, food shortages and closed schools, Austin said cities must take direct action to curb risks as well as cut emissions.





In Seoul, for example, an elevated thoroughfare through the centre of the city has been removed, opening up access to the river and lowering heat by at least half a degree, he said.





South Korea’s capital also has planted more than 16 million trees and created shaded cooling centres.





“We want to encourage cities to adopt more of these solutions and implement them as quickly as possible,” Austin said.



