Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group

INTERNATIONAL - Citigroup has hired Loretta Ko to return to the investment bank and head its financial institutions group (FIG) for Hong Kong, the bank said on Wednesday.

Ko was most recently at Banco Santander, where she held the same position that she will take on at the US investment bank.

She has previously worked for ANZ and Standard Chartered in Hong Kong, according to the announcement to staff that was also sent to Reuters.

Ko spent 15 years with Citigroup between 1989 and 2004, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In the announcement, Citigroup’s Valentin Garger and Joy Cheng said that the hiring should help the bank grow its market share in FIG transactions.