Coal demand set for biggest annual drop since World War II

The world’s biggest coal consumer, China, will see demand fall by 5% despite a gradual revival of its industries since lockdowns were eased.





In Europe, where policies to quit coal altogether are taking effect, demand is set to slump by 20%, while the U.S. will see a 25% fall, the IEA said.





In the past two weeks, Austria and Sweden announced that they have shut their last coal-fired power plants. They’ve now joined Albania, Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway as countries without coal in their electricity mix.





The U.K. hasn’t used coal for 20 days, a modern record, as it looks to leave the fuel behind by 2025. Germany aims to quit coal by 2038, although market forces unleashed by the coronavirus could speed up that process.





“This is a historic shock to the entire energy world,” Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, said. “Amid today’s unparalleled health and economic crises, the plunge in demand for nearly all major fuels is staggering, especially for coal, oil and gas.”





BLOOMBERG