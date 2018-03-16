JOHANNESBURG - Soft drinks giant Coca-Cola has admitted to the concentration of microplastics in Dasani bottled water sourced from a variety of countries, including Kenya.

A survey conducted by a team of scientists based at the State University of New York and sponsored by non-profit media organisation Orb, analysed bottled water sourced from Kenya, Indonesia, India, the US, Lebanon, Thailand, China, Mexico, Brazil and e-commerce platform Amazon.

- African News Agency (ANA)