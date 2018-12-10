Companies from Mars to Hershey to Barry Callebaut joined the governments of Ivory Coast and Ghana to launch the Cocoa and Forests Initiative last year, pledging to eliminate the production and sourcing of cocoa from protected forests.





But satellite images of Ivory Coast’s southwest cocoa-growing region showed about the same amount of forest had been lost in the 12 months since the pledge was made as in the previous year, campaign group Mighty Earth said in a report.





“I would have expected to see some deforestation continue, because it’s very hard to transform an entire industry overnight, but I did not expect to see it continue exactly the same as before,” said the report’s author, Etelle Higgonet.





If deforestation continues unabated, Ivory Coast - the world’s top cocoa producer - risks losing all its forest cover by 2034, environmental campaigners say.





But stopping it is a challenge since the cocoa grown on that land provides livelihoods for hundreds of thousands of farmers and their families.





Land is scarce, so poor farmers often expand into forests or parks to raise their incomes, experts say.