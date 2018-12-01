The authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo will audit the supply chain for Glencore’s Kamoto project next week. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo.



INTERNATIONAL - The authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo will audit the supply chain for Glencore’s Kamoto project next week to determine where small amounts of uranium detected in its cobalt come from, the mines minister said on Thursday.

Glencore subsidiary Katanga Mining said on Nov. 6 it had halted cobalt exports from Kamoto in southeastern Congo while it builds a facility to remove excess uranium. It said the facility should be completed by mid-2019.





Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu suggested on Wednesday that Glencore had suspended exports and announced its investment in the $25 million facility to avoid higher taxes that would kick in once operations from Kamoto Copper Co (KCC) were profitable.





Glencore’s relations with Congolese authorities have grown increasingly strained in recent months as the government pushes for foreign investors to contribute more to state coffers.





“In 2015, when KCC was close to the reimbursement of its investment, it claimed it needed to reinvest to install new machines,” Kabwelulu told reporters. “Now KCC has just said it’s unilaterally stopping sales of cobalt. Is that normal?”





In a text message to Reuters on Thursday, he added: “I am only going to do an audit next week on the supply chain to know where the excessive traces of uranium come from in their product!”



