Covid-19 patient helps scientists map virus immune response

INTERNATIONAL - A Covid-19 patient in Melbourne underwent a barrage of tests to map her broad range of immune responses to the coronavirus, providing clues about the body’s ability to battle the pneumonia-causing pathogen.





Blood samples tested at four different time points showed the 47-year-old woman produced white blood cells that targeted virus-infected cells and spurred the production of antibodies that drove her recovery 10 days after developing a mild-to-moderate illness that required hospitalization.



