Crackdown on smuggling revives Tanzania gold industry

INTERNATIONAL - Tanzania’s gold-mining industry is showing signs of a renaissance following a crackdown on smuggling and the settlement of a long-running dispute with Barrick Gold Corp.

Gold has overtaken tourism as the East African nation’s biggest foreign-exchange earner, while Barrick’s joint venture with the Tanzanian government paid its first cash dividend of $250 million earlier this week.

That turnaround comes after a public battle between the government and Barrick’s Acacia Mining unit culminated in an export ban that crippled its operations. Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s aggressive stance has also made foreign investors wary of a country that’s largely failed to deliver on its potential for large, low-cost mines.

Earnings from gold exports surged 43% in the year through August as bullion rallied, Barrick resumed shipments and trading centers established by the government deterred smuggling. Now Tanzania wants to double the contribution of mining to 10% of the economy over the next five years, Mining Minister Doto Biteko said in an interview.

That rebound follows Barrick’s agreement 12 months ago to pay $300 million and hand over 16% of Twiga Minerals Corp., its renamed local business, to settle the dispute with the government. The outlook for the industry will partly depend on Twiga’s success, although regulatory challenges will continue to make the country a difficult jurisdiction, according to Ed Hobey-Hamsher, a senior analyst at Bath, England-based Verisk Maplecroft.