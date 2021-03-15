Crypto investor 'Metakovan' named as buyer of $70 million digital artwork

INTERNATIONAL - THE BUYER of a $70 million (about R1 billion) digital-only artwork was named on Friday by auction house Christie’s as a crypto asset investor who goes by the pseudonym “Metakovan”.

The auction to buy the work by digital artist Beeple was the first sale by a major auction house of a piece of digital art that does not exist in physical form.

The work is in the form of a new kind of digital asset: a non-fungible token (NFT). This means that it is authenticated by blockchain, which certifies its originality and ownership. Metakovan, whose real name was not disclosed, is the founder of Metapurse, the world’s largest NFT fund, Christie’s said in a statement.

The work, called “Everydays: The First 5 000 Days”, is a collage of 5 000 individual images that were made one-per-day over more than 13 years.

It sold for $69 346 250, which Metakovan paid in the form of cryptocurrency Ether. The sale put Beeple into the top three most valuable living artists, Christie’s said, trailing only David Hockney and Jeff Koons.