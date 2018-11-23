More of this week’s crypto coverage:





The largest cryptocurrency retreated as much as 7.6 percent on Friday, before paring losses to 4.1 percent at 4:43 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg composite pricing. At $4 244, it’s trading near the lowest level since October 2017. Rivals Ether, XRP and Litecoin all declined at least 5 percent. The market value of all cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap.com sank to $138 billion, down from about $835 billion at the market peak in January.





The rout’s biggest casualties: individual investors who piled in just as prices peaked, and companies like Nvidia that supplied the crypto ecosystem. The California-based chipmaker has lost nearly half its value since the start of October as demand for its cryptocurrency mining chips collapsed and results in its gaming division disappointed.





The economic impact of the crypto collapse has so far been limited, in part because most major banks and institutional money managers have little to no exposure to virtual currencies. For most investors, recent declines in equity markets have arguably been far more important: the $700 billion slump in digital assets since January compares with $1.3 trillion lost from the market value of global shares just this week.





While some crypto bulls have argued that Bitcoin and its peers would act as havens from turmoil in traditional financial markets, this year’s losses have undercut those claims. Gold, a traditional haven for investors, has climbed in recent weeks as virtual currencies tumbled.













“I don’t think coins are going to be anywhere near as attractive as some of the other cross-asset plays,” Innes said. “Gold prices are going to jump considerably higher and there’s an inverse relationship we’re starting to see with gold and coins.”