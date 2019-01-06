File Image: IOL



SAN FRANCISCO – Silicon Valley-based big data unicorn Cloudera Thursday announced the completion of its merger with software developer Hortonworks to build the first enterprise data cloud platform that aims to take on Amazon's cloud service.

The new company, which is to operate under Cloudera name, aims to unlock the power of any data running in any cloud from the Edge to artificial intelligence (AI) on a 100 percent Hadoop open-source data platform where users can store, process and analyze various types of data.





The combined companies will have annual sales of $720 million ( R10,217bn) and more than 2,500 customers.





Cloudera, headquartered in Palo Alto in Northern California, will provide its technology for big data tasks in the cloud and hybrid IT environments.





"This combined team and technology portfolio establish the new Cloudera as a clear market leader with the scale and resources to drive continued innovation and growth," said Tom Reilly, chief executive officer of Cloudera.



