De Beers cuts diamond prices after Covid-19 curbs demand

INTERNATIONAL - De Beers has finally decided to cut the price of its diamonds in a bid to spark sales after the coronavirus pandemic paralysed the industry.

De Beers, the world’s No. 1 producer, told customers that it is cutting prices for larger stones by almost 10 percent at its sale starting this week, according to people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

A spokesman for De Beers declined to comment.

The Anglo American unit, along with Russian rival Alrosa PJSC, had previously tried to defend the value of the gems as the pandemic hammered the sector. With jewellery stores closed, cutters and polishers stuck at home and global travel at a standstill, the entire diamond industry ground to a halt.

In the second quarter, De Beers and Alrosa sold a combined $130 million (R2,2 billion) in rough diamonds, down from $2.1 billion (R35,5 billion) a year earlier.