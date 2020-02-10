INTERNATIONAL - Denmark and Switzerland have long shared the world record in negative interest rates, at minus 0.75%. But that may be about to change.
Economists at some of the biggest Nordic banks say Denmark, which pegs the krone to the euro, is likely to raise its key rate in the coming months. Not long ago, they thought a cut was more likely, which would have seen Denmark wading into a monetary no-man’s land.
The new forecasts were triggered by the exchange rate. The krone of AAA-rated Denmark is now so weak that the central bank has had to resort to the biggest interventions to support the currency since 2015.