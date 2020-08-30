Diageo Nigeria unable to refinance loan on dollar shortage

INTERNATIONAL - Diageo’s Nigeria unit said it’s struggling to refinance a foreign-currency loan and trim costs following a shortage of dollars in Africa’s largest economy.

Guinness Nigeria is weighing options to manage a $23 million debt as a lack of liquidity in the local foreign-exchange market has made it difficult to refinance, Stanley Njoroge, finance and strategy director, said on an investor call in Lagos on Friday.

“We will want to refinance it but there is no foreign currency in the market at the moment,” he said.

The brewer of Guinness Stout is looking to roll over the loan which matures in May next year, but is yet to decide whether to keep it as a dollar debt or convert to a local-currency loan. Nigeria’s second largest brewer’s outstanding debt rose 16 percent to 23.2 billion naira ($60 million) as of June compared with a year ago, while finance costs rose 74 percent to 4.5 billion naira.

Nigerian companies are struggling to access the greenback after a slump in oil prices cut export earnings, putting pressure on the central bank’s capacity to meet dollar obligations to investors and businesses. “Foreign exchange is a big concern for us,” Njoroge said.