Disney bets on nostalgia to pull 'Star Wars' saga out of decline









After stumbling at the box office and irking many fans, Walt Disney Co. is betting that it can win them back with the latest chapter of the "Star Wars" series.

Like an aging rock band promoting its last tour, marketing for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” plucks the nostalgia strings and plays up the fact that there won’t be another film for years.

"The story of a generation comes to an end," reads the scroll across one TV commercial for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," which opens in theaters Friday. Disney press releases pitch the film as the "riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga." And in a scene that's set the internet aflutter with predictions of his demise, the beloved protocol droid C-3PO says ominously, "Taking one last look, sir, at my friends."





While any Hollywood executive would gladly crawl across the frozen tundra of Hoth to snag a property like "Star Wars," Disney has faced challenges since buying the franchise from creator George Lucas for $4 billion in 2012. After rebooting the series with the smash hit "The Force Awakens" in 2015, the studio has struggled to match that success and please die-hard fans who have been unhappy with the storylines.









Last year’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” generated a franchise-worst $393 million in theaters worldwide. Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told Bloomberg News earlier this year that the “Star Wars” movies were going on “hiatus.” After “The Rise of Skywalker,” Disney won’t release another for three years.

No one is predicting the new movie will disappoint financially. The research site Box Office Pro estimates the film will take in $185 million to $225 million in its opening weekend in North America. The Hollywood Stock Exchange puts that number at $230 million, enough to rank among the top five debuts of all time.

Disney, privately, said it will be happy with anything approaching sales of the previous film in the current trilogy. “The Last Jedi” took in $220 million in its opening weekend two years ago and went on to gross $1.33 billion worldwide.

Disney’s “Star Wars” problem has been twofold.

One, it just hasn’t won over younger fans like the original 1977 film did. Dan Zehr, a high school literature teacher in Washington, Illinois, who hosts the podcast “Coffee with Kenobi,” said only about half of his seniors have seen a “Star Wars” film. Some are intimidated by the number of movies in the series and its complex mythology. Many just grew up watching Disney superheroes in theaters.

"Marvel is king," Zehr said.

In the first week “The Force Awakens” was in the theaters, about 31% of ticket buyers were between ages 18 and 24, according data collected by Comscore Inc. When “The Last Jedi” came out two years later, that share had fallen to 26%, suggesting the series is losing a key demographic.

The other problem is that some older fans were turned off by the one-per-year schedule of "Star Wars" films under Disney and by the plots of some recent films, including "The Last Jedi," which saw Luke Skywalker renounce his own legacy, among other twists.




