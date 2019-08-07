FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for the Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

INTERNATIONAL - Walt Disney Co. is pricing a new bundle of streaming services at a surprisingly low $12.99 (R194.12) a month, challenging Netflix Inc. with a package that includes family programming, live sports and a deep library of television shows.

The entertainment giant announced the combined pricing for Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu on a conference call Tuesday with investors. It will debut as part of the November launch of the Disney+ service and represents a near 30% discount to their individual prices.





Disney is matching Netflix’s standard plan and marketing the service $3 below its rival’s premium version, which lets subscribers and their family members watch on as many as four devices at once. But two of the Disney services, ESPN+ and Hulu, carry advertising, while Netflix is commercial-free.





The company’s crusade to become a streaming giant has been a costly one. Investments in new online services led to a $553 million loss in Disney’s direct-to-consumer division, part of generally disappointing results released on Tuesday. And that deficit is expected to rise to $900 million in the current quarter.



