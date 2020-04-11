Divide deepens in South Africa’s ruling party over coronavirus funding

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Top South African ruling party officials are at loggerheads over whether the country should ask the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to shore up its finances as it confronts the coronavirus pandemic.

After Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said last month the government may consider approaching the Washington-based lenders for support, he was reprimanded by Ace Magashule, secretary-general of the African National Congress. The party’s labor union and communist allies weighed in, saying conditions likely to be attached to any funding would compromise the nation’s sovereignty.

Enoch Godongwana, the ANC’s head of economic transformation and a member of the party’s decision-making National Executive Committee, entered the fray Thursday, saying the party hasn’t decided on how the National Treasury should bridge a widening budget gap.





“Both the World Bank and the IMF have provided facilities without the normal stringent conditions that they used to,” he said in a phone interview. “In my opinion, this would be the best time to approach both institutions for a loan as they start giving developing economies a break to get through the coronavirus epidemic.”





South Africa on March 27 began a 21-day lockdown and shut its borders in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus -- measures that have choked off economic growth and tax revenue. The central bank expects the economy to contract as much as 4% this year. Mboweni had been scheduled to brief the media on Thursday about interventions by the Treasury to limit the economic impact of coronavirus, but postponed it indefinitely.



