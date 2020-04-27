Don’t demonize companies profiting during Covid-19 crisis

CAPE TOWN – There’s been a rush to vilify companies that have dared to make a dollar and proven themselves profitable during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a misguided criticism and what nay-sayers fail to realize is that certain industries were better-positioned than others to respond to Covid-19. As a result, we’re seeing the stocks of some well-known brands and unexpected players suddenly skyrocket. James A Kostohryz, founder of Investor Acumen and manager of JK Investment Consulting, knows that any economic downturn will still present opportunities to thrive. Those who come to Kostohryz for financial guidance often consult his writings, the latest of which shows us that massive maneuvers by the Federal Reserve and US Department of the Treasury were to be expected. The payoff of propping up small businesses and individual workers with grants is yet to be seen, but companies that continue to perform in the face of our current crisis are the ones worth looking at, according to The Motley Fool. Amazon: The e-commerce goliath was already unstoppable before the coronavirus outbreak. According to The Motley Fool, the vast majority of Americans “abiding by stay-at-home orders” should translate to a spike in online shopping – of which, Amazon is responsible for 38 percent of in the US. What’s more, Amazon Web Services is a fast-growing segment within the brand and the latest prediction of $5 000 per share three years from now is a real possibility.

Exelixis: While humanity awaits a vaccine to deliver us from Covid-19 infection risks, other healthcare companies are targeting pre-existing conditions. James A Kostohryz from Investor Acumen says work by Exelixis into renal cell carcinoma therapies has proved promising. The company “ran circles around” Pfizer, according to The Motley Fool, so the heir apparent here could prove to be one worth buying stock in – especially if it adds $500 million in annual cash flow to its $801 million-strong coffers.

Wheaton Precious Metals: History shows us that precious metals like gold and silver tend to see major price spikes during economic downturns. Wheaton Precious Metals provides the capital required by mines to keep the operation running, which means it is “exposed to the fluctuations of gold and silver prices.” Those looking for a safe haven during economic storms as well as a way to diversify portfolios turn to gold. As such, holding stock in this company is likely to have far-reaching benefits.

The research that James A Kostohryz has done regarding Covid-19 – and what it means for the future of the American economy – is eye-opening. His predictions for the next few months, as well as which companies he sees primed to profit due to unique circumstances, should help those ready to heed his advice.

