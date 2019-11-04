INTERNATIONAL - Huawei Technologies Co.’s overtime culture is biting back.
An open letter has been posted to Huawei’s internal messaging board -- and then quickly deleted -- containing a sharp rebuke of the company’s overtime policy and alleging executives are covering up the full extent of extra work that’s happening.
Authored by Hu Ling, a member of the human resources team at Huawei’s elite 2012 Lab research unit, the document reflected dissatisfaction and distrust developing within the Chinese tech giant’s ranks.