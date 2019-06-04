The DRC Mining Week to be held in Lubumbashi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from June19 to 21, will focus on the new mining code.

JOHANNESBURG – The DRC Mining Week to be held in Lubumbashi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from June19 to 21, will focus on the new mining code which emphasises inclusive development community projects. More than 3,500 international mining experts and stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend the exhibition and conference which is celebrating 15 years of gathering the mining community in the country.

Four country pavilions, from France, Germany, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will take part of the exhibition.

In line with the mining community’s commitment to social responsibility, Bumi, a non-profit in the DRC, will focus on helping orphaned and vulnerable children, said the organisers in a press release.

Last year DRC Mining Week launched a new partnership with Bumi with the aim of raising awareness with the various actors of the mining sector on the protection of vulnerable children,

“The issue of child labour in the sector is still relevant despite the efforts of most conventional mining companies. It is therefore important to show that solutions and alternatives are possible, as soon as public, private and social actors work together,” said Sarah Moser, Bumi’s project coordinator.

