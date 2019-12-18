Drought, mounting debt leave Zambia and Zimbabwe in the dark









FILE PHOTO: The Victoria Falls is seen from the air following a prolonged drought from the Zimbabwean side at Victoria Falls INTERNATIONAL - Drought has plunged millions of Zambians and Zimbabweans into darkness as hydro-power dams drain, and their governments’ debt is making matters worse.

Rolling electricity blackouts lasting 18 hours a day have choked the two economies. Ballooning debt has left them unable to afford to import enough power to help cushion shortages. Even if they could, the region’s biggest supplier, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., doesn’t have enough capacity to keep the lights on in its home market, South Africa.

The power crises in the three countries has exacerbated economic strain. Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product is expected to shrink this year, Zambia is on course for the slowest expansion in more than two decades and South Africa is staring down a second recession in as many years.





The downward spiral has been years in the making, as cash-strapped electricity utilities failed to replace aging plants and build new ones fast enough to keep up with demand, according to Kay Walsh, managing director at Nova Economics Ltd. in Stellenbosch, near Cape Town. The drought has only magnified the problem, she said.





“Everything has come to a head at a very unfortunate time, but the problems had been brewing,” Walsh said. “They can’t actually afford to replace their capacity. It’s either a sharp increase in tariffs or it’s got to be funded by the taxpayer.”





Shut Kariba





Turbines at Kariba, the world’s biggest man-made reservoir, could be forced to shut completely after water levels dropped to the lowest level in 23 years, and continue to fall. A disastrous scenario for both economies.



